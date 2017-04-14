Multiple canoe foods events planned

The Same Canoe Local Food Challenge is hosting indoor and outdoor events throughout April to share valuable uses for the original Polynesian food plants brought to Hawaii by voyaging canoes to help establish and grow the early settlements. Participants will see, learn, touch and taste different foods and medicines, with special features at each event.

Free tastings and recipes will be shared at 6:30 p.m. Monday at North Kohala Library. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Third Thursday Thrive at NHERC in Honokaa will be the location. From 8 a.m.–noon April 22 at Hawi Farmers’ Market, special guest food writer Sonia Martinez will be featured.

Info: Email hawaii@oneisland.org