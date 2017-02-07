Mauna Kea Quilters monthly meeting date set

The patchwork quilters group will meet at Thelma Parker Memorial Library this Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Started in 1997, Mauna Kea Quilters share their love of quilting with others, and each year donate quilts to help raise money for worthwhile organizations in the area.

All are welcome to join the monthly meetings that begin with a business meeting, show-and-tell and sharing new ideas and techniques.

Info: Becky Parkinson at 937-2159