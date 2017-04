Anyone interested is invited to attend the April 8 monthly gathering. It will be held in the meeting room at Thelma Parker Memorial Library from 9:30 a.m.-noon. It will begin with a business meeting, followed by show-and-tell to share new ideas and techniques.

Mauna Kea Quilters, started in 1997, are a group of patchwork quilters who enjoy sharing their love of quilting with others.

Info: Call Becky Parkinson at 937-2159