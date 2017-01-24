Mauna Kea Beach Hotel to host Anne Namba pop-up boutique

Renowned Hawaii designer Anne Namba and her her “Kimono Couture” will be showcased at a one-day pop-up boutique and trunk show on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the hotel’s Kohala Room.

Her collections have appeared in Bergdorf-Goodman in New York, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, the Saks Fifth Avenue Folio Catalog, Nordstrom, Liberty House and I. Magnin stores. She has shown her designs in Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore and many U. S. cities.

Namba’s elite clientele has included Mikhail Baryshnikov, Elizabeth Taylor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Joan Mondale, Ann Getty, and actresses Veronica Hamel, Sharon Stone and Tamlyn Tomita.

Info: AnneNamba.com or MaunaKeaBeachHotel.com