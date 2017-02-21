Matthew Kiyota graduates from Simpson University

On Jan. 21, Matthew Kiyota of Kamuela graduated from Simpson University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Simpson University’s graduation ceremony was held in Redding, California, where the university is located.

Founded in 1921, Simpson University has an undergraduate enrollment of about 700 students and offers degrees in 25 majors. From its beginnings, the school has sought to be a Christ-centered learning community committed to developing each student in mind, faith and character for a lifetime of meaningful work and service.