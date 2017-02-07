Makana returns to Kahilu Theatre for two performances

WAIMEA — On Feb. 11, Kahilu Theatre will present internationally acclaimed guitarist, singer and composer, Makana. Fans can hear him perform at the 2 or 7 p.m. show.

Considered one of the greatest living players of the rare and complex art of slack key guitar, Makana was a protégé of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar legends Bobby Moderow Jr. and the late master Uncle Sonny Chillingworth.

He continues to perpetuate and evolve the art of slack key to new frontiers. His “Slack Rock” style infuses the traditional slack key sound with elements of bluegrass, rock, blues and raga, and his playing has garnered critical acclaim. Guitar Player Magazine ranked Makana as one of the top 3 guitarists in America, and the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts recently gave him the Slack Key Guitar Legacy Award.

He has been featured on three Grammy-nominated albums, including the soundtrack for the 2011 Academy-Award winning film, “The Descendants.” Makana has opened for numerous legends including Sting, Elvis Costello and Santana, and has performed at the White House as well as opera houses from Europe to Asia.

In 2015, he played for two sold-out houses at Kahilu with his creation of the “A Tribute to Sonny Chillingworth” show.

Doors will open at 1 and 6 p.m. for the Feb. 11 performances. The Voyager Exhibit will be on display in the Kahilu Theatre galleries.

Tickets range from $20-68 per person and are available for purchase online at www.kahilutheatre.org, by calling 885-6868, or at the Kahilu Theatre Box Office Monday–Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

These performances are made possible by generous sponsorship from Charlie &Lisa Anderson, Cathi Keene, Owo’s Farm, Frank Snow, Kona Brewing Co. and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.