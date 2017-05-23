Local resident graduates from Macalester College

Emily Johnson, the child of Scott and Zoe Johnson of Waimea, graduated cum laude from Macalester College on May 13. She received a liberal arts degree in biology and is a Hawaii Preparatory Academy alum.

Macalester College President Brian Rosenberg presented diplomas to 518 graduating seniors. The Honorable Wilhelmina Wright, a United States District Court Judge for the District of Minnesota and former Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, was the 2017 commencement speaker at the graduation ceremony.