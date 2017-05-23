Local resident graduates from Macalester College

By North Hawaii News Staff
Emily Johnson, the child of Scott and Zoe Johnson of Waimea, graduated cum laude from Macalester College on May 13. She received a liberal arts degree in biology and is a Hawaii Preparatory Academy alum.

Macalester College President Brian Rosenberg presented diplomas to 518 graduating seniors. The Honorable Wilhelmina Wright, a United States District Court Judge for the District of Minnesota and former Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, was the 2017 commencement speaker at the graduation ceremony.

