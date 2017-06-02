Limited scholarships for Kohala District available

The Royal Order of Kamehameha I, Moku O Kohala, in partnership with the Hawaiian non-profit group, Na Pokii, Inc., is offering a limited number of scholarships to students attending or about to attend college or university. They are available in the amount of $1,000 to anyone residing in the District of Kohala, which encompasses Kohala, Waimea and Waikoloa. Applications will be accepted until the end of June.

The scholarships will be awarded after a review of applications by the Scholarship Committee of Moku O Kohala. For requirements and an application, e-mail Ski Kwiatkowski at kakaukii@hawaiiantel.net or call 884-5043.