Let it snow

Hundreds of people plow up Mauna Kea on Christmas Day on Sunday to play in the snow and bring some home for other family members. James Hans, Jamie Pagan, Conrad Mattos and Shana Soriano build a snowman to resemble actor George Lopez. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
Dreams come true for a white Christmas on Dec. 25 as locals climb to the top of a puu on Mauna Kea. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
Visitors to Mauna Kea Summit pack snow into the back of a truck to take it home to Kaloko where they nephew can play with it. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
Keale Derego from Honokaa boogie boards down a hill on Mauna Kea, a popular sport in the snow and ocean on the Big Island. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
Sledding is for all ages on Mauna Kea on Christmas Day as toddler Deklyn Christiensen goes down the hill with a smile. The family visited Mauna Kea Observatory for the day on Dec. 25 from Holualoa. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
Mauna Kea is winter wonderland on Christmas Day 2016.
