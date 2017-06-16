Legendary astronomer Jerry Nelson dies

MAUNAKEA, HAWAII — Jerry Nelson, the mastermind behind the revolutionary segmented mirror design of W.M. Keck Observatory telescopes, passed away Saturday at his home in Santa Cruz, California. He was 73.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the news that Jerry Nelson passed away Friday night in his sleep. Jerry was the father of the Keck telescope — inventor of the segmented mirror primary, project scientist, leader in adaptive optics and much, much more. He was pivotal to our success, but more than that, he was the mentor to generations of scientists and engineers in the field,” said Hilton Lewis, director of W. M. Keck Observatory.

Nelson was project scientist at Keck Observatory from 1985 through 2012. In addition conceiving the segmented mirror design of Keck Observatory’s twin 10-meter telescopes, he also developed new techniques to fabricate and control the mirror segments.

“He was recognized internationally as a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and winner of the Kavli and Heinemann prizes amongst many other honors,” Lewis continued. “More importantly, Jerry was at the heart of our very own community here at the Keck Observatory. He defined the spirit that is Keck: skilled, smart, dedicated; never dismissive of those who knew less and patient in teaching them; above all, caring and always generous with his time and friendship. Jerry held up the beacon of excellence, showing us that together we could achieve more than we ever dreamed. We have lost Jerry, but his inspiration and humanity will live on.”

Nelson was also founding director of the Center for Adaptive Optics, a National Science Foundation Science and Technology Center based at UC-Santa Cruz, where he served as professor emeritus of astronomy and astrophysics.