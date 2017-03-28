Legacy of learning: Royal Order scholarship concert returns

WAIMEA — The Royal Order of Kamehameha I, Moku O Kohala will present their annual scholarship fundraising concert at the Kahilu Theater on April 9 from 2-5 p.m.

The Royal Order’s namesake, King Kamehameha I, was a visionary whose efforts after unification of the islands focused on supporting the Hawaiian people striving to do their best to live productive lives that contributed to the health of their communities.

To continue those efforts, the proceeds from the Royal Order event will fund future scholars from Waimea, Kohala and Waikoloa. Last year’s concert funded 12 $1,000 scholarships, and with this year’s event the Royal Order hopes to increase both the number of awards as well as the amounts.

“We remain committed to eventually be able to have enough funds on hand to create an endowment for scholarships,” said Royal Order member Ski Kwiatkowski. “Our scholarship recipients all must meet GPA requirements and demonstrate with an essay their commitment to their goal in higher education.”

This year’s concert, emceed by Penny Vredenburg, will open with Hula Halau Waiau under the direction of Kumu Hula Liana Aveiro of Waimea. Following their performance, the sweet voice of multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Diana Aki will be heard, accompanied by Larry Katahira on guitar, Dwight Tokumoto on steel guitar and Keola Grace on bass.

After a short intermission, featured entertainment will be Hawaii’s Ki Hoalu All Stars, with multiple Na Hoku Hanohano and Grammy award winners Sonny Lim, Peter Moon Jr., Don Kaulia, David Kaio, Kunia Galdeira and Keola Grace on bass. Each of these ki hoalu players will come together to provide a unique jam session and slack key extravaganza.

“The concert will feature some of Hawaii’s best ki hoalu performers from the older generation, the younger generation and a few in between. Needless to say, this is the first time for all of them to be together on the same stage and it will be a one-time deal,” said Kwiatkowski.

Featured among the silent auction items will be two inlaid koa dressing benches and two guitars signed by all the entertainers present.

This annual concert is sponsored and organized by members of Na Pokii, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit cultural organization based in Waimea, in partnership with the members of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, Moku O Kohala.

Tickets are $40 per person and are available from any member of Na Pokii, or Moku O Kohala and are also available at the Wishard Gallery in Waimea. They can also be purchased at the door on April 9.

Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Info and tickets: Call 937-6380 or e-mail kakaukii@hawaiiantel.net