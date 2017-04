Residents can attend a free grocery store tour on April 11 from 4-6 p.m. at KTA Waikoloa Village led by Tami Macaller.

Participants will learn how to live longer, better, by making healthy choices easy choices. Macaller will identify affordable foods that are lower in salt and sugar, and higher in nutrients.

A sign-up sheet is available to RSVP in advance in the store’s Blue Zones checkout lane, or just stop by this Tuesday.