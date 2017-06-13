Laughter Therapy 6-13-17

Today, I almost canceled writing my column, because everything about Trump is such a joke. It takes all my laughter! Just ain’t none left.

But for you, my friends and readers, I’ll take a quick trip to Honokaa and finds some relatives who know how to make me laugh!

Freddie went into a shop to rent a saw as he wanted to cut some trees behind his house. The clerk brought out a chain saw and told Freddie, “This will cut those trees in a hurry!” So, Freddie took the saw home, but he didn’t have any luck. The next day he went back to the rental shop with the chain saw. He told the clerk, “This saw doesn’t work! All day I cut and cut but no bring down even one tree!” The clerk looked puzzled, but took the chain saw and pulled the starter rope. Suddenly Freddie jumped and said, “What da noise?”

Maybe one more? What do you call a Portagee in a tree? A branch manager! OK … one better dan dat: Do you know the hardest part about being a Portagee in the summer? Driving around with the windows rolled up, so people think you have air-conditioning!

Some of you have asked for doctor jokes. Yep, we do make fun of ourselves! So, here they come … Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? Yes, if you aim it well enough! … How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Just one, but it takes 20 visits! … One of the best: An anesthesiologist is a doctor who works in the operating room to delay your pain until such time as you get their bill! Ouch!

A few one-liners and then an early closure … England has no kidney bank. But it does have a Liverpool! … Not everyone enjoys singing ensembles. It’s an “a-choir-ed taste!” … I don’t believe in reincarnation. I didn’t believe in it the last time either! … One more? Yesterday, I ate a clock. It was very time consuming. Especially when I went back for seconds! Yep, I know … pathetic!

OK, my friends and readers, dats it for da day! Have a wonderful week filled with joy, love and helping other! Be well … Aloha, a hui hou.