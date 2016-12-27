Laughter Therapy 12-27-16

Hey friends, it’s holiday cheer time, so let’s get the politics out of the way quick! Chosen as the best political typo of the year is the following, seen in an article in The New York Times: “Yes, we truly are a country of the people, by the people and for profit!” Now gather around the piano for some Christmas caroling, Hawaiian style!

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”… I’ll be home for scuba, surf and sea for me. Just have snacks, ‘n ice cold bey; a wetsuit by the tree! Ay eve you’ll find me, with the surfer teams. Clean my room ‘n dump the trash? Ma, only in your dreams!

“Oh Little Town of Bethlehem.” “Oh little town of Waimea, how quiet are your streets! It’s Christmas time and all da folk sleep good under tapa sheets. No body heah dem coming, Da hostess day stay here. Da Menehunes bring da gifts, Wid lotsa new cheer!

Know you’ve all seen Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa … dis one for dem! “White Christmas” … I’m dreaming of a warm Christmas, just like the ones long ago. Where the cool seas glistened and teens all listened to hear “Surf’s Up!” on the radio! Yes, dreaming of a bright Christmas, with every store check I write. May your days be sun-filled with light, and may all the Christmas stars shine bright! (How’re you doing?) Couple more?

“What Child Is This.” … What keiki dis who ask foh toys. From Santa him be bringing. Da surf is up, he got no board, he sad … oh yea, he weeping. Joy! Boy! Da Santa come, in a dugout canoe filled with goodies. Junior Boy see what stay here. It’s plenty UH hoodies!

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Have yourself a merry Christmas luau, dig your ‘emu right. Tell ‘ohana all to come to feast tonight! Have yourself a very merry lava, hula songs we know. Yes, it’s wintertime; and only Beeg Island got snow. Once again, as in olden days, royal golden days of yore. Tutu, uncle and keiki too, gather for the fun, kalua pig is done, what’s more? Through the years we’ll pound da poi together, it’s three-finger … wow! Hang the biggest fish high upon the dugout’s bow, and have yourself a Merry Christmas luau now! Yep, just one more …

“Angels We Have Heard On High” … Uncle come! You fix da poke, chill da be-ah, cook da rice! Mac salad be okie-dokie, imu go, it will be nice! Mele-e-e Kalikimaka-a-a, Big ohana, dat’s da bes’ bruddah, sistah, honey girl, ’n uncle, auntie … all da guests!

Have fun singing all these together with friends and family! See ya next year!