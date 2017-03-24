Last sale of the school year

Waimea Elementary School’s Thrift Shop will hold their final sale of the school year tomorrow from 8 a.m.-noon. They have a wide variety of items — new and like-new — starting at 25 cents for all ages, sizes and styles. Infant and children’s clothing, ladies jackets, slacks, shorts, dresses, bathing suits and shoes are included. Men’s shirts and pants, kitchen appliances and household items are also available.

All proceeds benefit Waimea Elementary School students. The store is located adjacent to the post office dirt parking area.

Info: Call Gunda Iaea at 990-1959