Last chance to sign up for Women Build

Habitat for Humanity West Hawaii will host the volunteer event 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 6 in Waikoloa Village. It will focus on the final two homes of the Kamakoa Nui Affordable Workforce Housing project.

Water, drinks, snacks and lunch from Tommy Bahamas will be provided. Registration for this event is free, with a May 3 deadline. For complete details go to www.habitatwesthawaii.org/events.

RSVP teams or individuals: giveffect.com/campaigns/3560-women-build-2017