Lanakila Park gazebo beautified as Martin Luther King Day service project

WAIMEA — In the spirit of service for the Martin Luther King holiday, the Lanakila Park gazebo received a well-deserved facelift on Sunday.

About 20-25 local Waimea residents from W.M. Keck Observatory, Luala’i neighborhood and Annunciation Catholic Church youth gathered that morning to give the gazebo a fresh, clean look. Spearheaded by local resident, Jason Chin, the volunteers spent 2-3 hours utilizing supplies provided by Parker Ranch to make the space more serene and welcoming.

The acre of land sits across from Paniolo Restaurant and is adjacent to Annunciation Catholic Church. Many drive by without noticing it. Now, with trees trimmed and a freshly painted gazebo it may be more visible.

Group members said they had fun, and pitched in to help beautify their community just in time for the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival.