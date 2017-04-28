Kupuna ‘safety net’ and Parker Ranch Waimea Town Center EA: Focuses for WCA May meeting

WAIMEA — How a community treats its kupuna and keiki says a great deal about its values. Waimea Community Association’s Thursday town meeting will look at both ends of the spectrum and the quality of life for those in between.

The meeting will begin with an overview of the County Parks and Recreation’s Coordinated Services programs for seniors with guest speaker Roann Okamura, followed by Dr. Kimo Alameida from County Office of Aging. Also, Waimea Seniors’ President Pat Lewi will briefly review the popular club’s activities and focus.

Next, planning consultant Bill Moore will review the recently completed Parker Ranch Waimea Town Center Environmental Assessment. The EA was required to allow development of infrastructure improvements to support the build-out of the planned and approved Waimea Town Center Project, originally known as Parker Ranch 2020.

Moore will review the EA’s key findings based on wide-ranging consultant reports. The EA was required before any work can begin on several significant projects including the connection of Ala Ohia to Mamalahoa Highway, the extension of Lindsey Road from Mamalahoa Highway to Ala Ohia and essential sewer improvements. Joining Moore for the presentation and Q&A will be Parker Ranch CEO Dutch Kuyper.

EA findings are expected to foster community dialogue about center-of-town plans and opportunities over the next 10, 20 and 30 years — a discussion and action planning that will set the course for what Waimea will be like for the next generations of residents.

Also on the agenda will be a brief recap of County Council business by council chairwoman Val Poindexter and District 9 Councilman Tim Richards. In addition, South Kohala Traffic Safety Committee Chair James Hustace will introduce a community survey initiated by the committee to solicit grassroots input into traffic safety and planning concerns, priorities and opportunities.

The WCA town meetings begin at 5:15 p.m. at Waimea School Cafeteria. They are open to all residents and there is no charge to attend.

Info: Call Patti Cook at 937-2833 or go to www.WaimeaTown.org