Kona Tap Room replaces Malolo Lounge at Hilton Waikoloa Village

Earlier this month, Kona Brewing Co. began operating the dining outlet, serving up their craft beers on draught including the brewery’s Longboard Island Lager, Fire Rock Pale Ale, Liquid Aloha and Nine Stings Ale, among others.

The Kona Tap Room’s menu feature food-and-beer pairings showcasing its selection of craft brews, inspired by iconic Hawaii flavors.

The dining outlet is open daily from 5 p.m.-midnight.

Info: 886-1234, extension 2869