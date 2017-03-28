Kohala Officer of the Quarter honored

KOHALA COAST — The Hawaii Island Safety and Security Professionals Association recognized Officer Sidra Naki-Brown as Kohala Officer of the Quarter during a ceremony on March 10 at Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort &Spa.

Officer Naki-Brown was honored for her diligence, persistence and determination while dealing with an unruly and violent suspect.

On Dec. 5, 2016, she responded to a report of a disorderly male at the Waikoloa Village shopping center. Despite the male suspect being very vulgar towards her and challenging her and others to fight, Officer Naki-Brown remained calm and professional. The suspect then attempted to flee, although they fell to the ground and was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.

Throughout the arrest process, Officer Naki-Brown never let her emotions take over. She treated the male suspect with dignity and respect, regardless of how he treated her.

Sergeant Floyd Richards commented in his nomination papers that “her level of determination, professionalism and perseverance is a testament of her professional work ethic and moral character. Our department’s core values of professionalism and compassion come to mind when reflecting on the actions of Officer Naki-Brown.”

The Hawaii Island Safety and Security Professionals Association is an organization of hotel and airport security managers and visitor industry professionals. Its Kohala Officer of the Quarter program is an opportunity to recognize outstanding officers from the North Kohala and South Kohala Districts.