Kohala HS to host Blue Zones event

HAWI — The public is invited to attend Kohala High School’s Blue Zones First Friday event on March 3 from 4-7 p.m.

It will include a cooking demonstration with free food samples and recipes, free blood pressure screenings, free boy’s and men’s haircuts, and a “not your ordinary” egg hunt with special prizes. Blue Zones goodies, games with free T-shirts and ono food vendors will be available. Attendees can make their own smoothies on the smoothie bike and meet dogs available for adoption from KARES.

If interested in setting up a booth, advertising a business for free, or donating prizes for the egg hunt, call the school at 889-7117.