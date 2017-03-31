Kohala Hospital celebrates 100 years and blesses new Emergency Department

KOHALA — Kohala Hospital opened its doors on April 1, 1917. Although the hospital’s location has changed over the years, its commitment to serving the North Kohala community has remained steadfast.

The hospital’s centennial celebration and new Emergency Department blessing will both be held on April 13. Hospital administrators are looking forward to commemorating these milestones with staff, leadership, the Kohala Hospital Charitable Foundation (KHCF) board members, volunteers and the community.

The one-day event will begin at 10 a.m. with a reception to celebrate the hospital’s 100th year, immediately followed by a blessing of the new emergency department by Aunty Ilima Moiha.

Also on April 13, from 2–4 p.m., community members are invited to view the new ED. Hospital administrators and staff will be on hand to give tours, including a triage area, a centralized nursing station, all new exam rooms with technology upgrades.

Highlighting the centennial’s theme, “Bridging Old and New,” the hospital’s administrator, Gino Amar, said, “By observing these events concurrently, Kohala Hospital is honoring our past and also transitioning into the future by modernizing the type of health care we’re able to provide to our community.”