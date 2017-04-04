Kohala Elementary School seeks votes to benefit Discovery Garden

KOHALA — Kohala Elementary School has submitted a grant application in the 2017 Seeds of Change Grant Program. To help increase their chances of receiving grant funds to support their gardening initiatives, residents are asked to vote for the school online.

The Discovery Garden relies on Seeds of Change, a leading producer of sustainably grown organic seeds and nutritious organic foods. The seed-to-plate brand is committed to helping people create healthier and greener communities. They deliver an annual grant program that benefits school and community gardening and farming programs in the United States based on the value of food, farming, sustainability and nutrition education.

Through the donation of a percent of net sales, this year Seeds of Change will award $310,000 in grants to 24 garden projects around the country.

To vote, the Seeds of Change Grant Program website can be accessed at seedsofchangegrant.com. Individuals can vote once per day from now through April 19. Once voting closes, the 50 organizations with the most votes will move on to the final judging phase, and 24 recipients will be announced around May 8.

For more information about Seeds of Change or the Seeds of Change Grant Program, visit seedsofchangegrant.com. Photos taken in KES’s Discovery Garden can be posted on Facebook and Twitter using #SeedsofChangeGrant.