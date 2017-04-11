Keiki focus on vision testing at Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE — The Waikoloa Lions Club spearheaded a keiki vision testing project throughout March at Waikoloa Elementary &Middle School. It concluded March 31.

The Club partnered with Project Vision Hawaii. Numerous Lions members and PTSA volunteers were trained, and assisted on multiple days at the school.

“I was so fortunate to meet Renae Mathson from Project Vision Hawaii in February at Konawaena Elementary’s Health Fair. That quickly turned into an amazing partnership with Project Vision Hawaii, Waikoloa Lions Club and Waikoloa Elementary &Middle School,” said Lisa Rosile, office assistant at Waikoloa Elementary &Middle School. “We were able to get the screenings scheduled and coordinated in four weeks.”

Project Vision utilized a Plusoptix camera and the EyeSpy 20/20 to do the vision screening for 811 students from pre-K to eighth grade. It is the world’s most advanced distant visual acuity testing system, and the only automated, subjective distant stereo acuity assessment system. Unlike other screening devices, EyeSpy 20/20 evaluates more than eye alignment. It can also detect mild to severe color blindness at a distance.

The volunteers were proctors while students played a 3-5 minute computer video game provided on 10 computers. It analyzed any problems with distance, color depth and perception. During the week, 125 students were found to have possible vision problems.

“Project Vision Hawaii is so proud to work in collaboration with the Waikoloa Lions to bring the EyeSpy vision screening software program into Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School,” said Malialani Akana McQuerry, community outreach coordinator for Project Vision Hawaii. “This was the first school on the west side of the Big Island be gifted this technology. In partnership with Vision to Learn, we will soon return to provide follow up and glasses as needed out of our mobile screening units.”

On April 17, the Vision Van and an optometrist are scheduled to visit the school to analyze the vision needs for the 125 students.

“A party will also be thrown that day for those students receiving their new glasses,” Rosile concluded.