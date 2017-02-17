Keck Observatory talk offered in Honokaa

Guest speaker John O’Meara from Saint Michael’s College, Vermont will present a free astronomy talk for the public at People’s Theater on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The title is “Fingerprints of the first stars: Searching for Population III with Keck.” Dr. O’Meara will present new tools and techniques used in the hunt for Population III stars, and the critical role Keck and Maunakea has played at the forefront of current and future search for these first stars in the universe

Info: 885-7887