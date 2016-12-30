Ke Kumu Aina Afterschool Program

WAIMEA — Presented by The Kohala Center and sponsored by Kamehameha Schools, the weekly program offers middle school students opportunities to learn about the island’s native plants.

Held every Wednesday afternoon throughout the second semester from Jan. 11-May 24, class will meet 1:30–5 p.m. at Ulu La’au – Waimea Nature Park.

In hands-on workshops and aina-based activities, participants will learn to identify plants and their cultural uses, understand the environments in which they grow and engage in scientific field research.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the second semester, with preference given to applications received between now and Jan. 31.

Info: Contact Mahina Patterson at mpatterson@kohalacenter.org or call 887-6411

Applications: Accessible online at koha.la/kekumuaina