From 5:30-9:30 p.m. next Saturday at Kawaihae Harbor, the event will include dinner, country music by Patio Productions starring Willie-Joe Camara and Damien DeMello, a silent auction and dancing under the stars.

Sponsored by Big Island Mechanical, LLC, money raised at the event will go towards equipment and other needs for Kawaihae Canoe Club. Tickets are $25 per person presale or $30 at the door.

Info: Call Jan at 345- 6790