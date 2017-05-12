Kamuela resident wins Outstanding Student Achievement award

Sarah Willey received the Paul Fell Biological Research Award May 1 at the annual Honors & Awards ceremony at Connecticut College. It goes to the senior who completes the best biological research project, offered by family, friends and colleagues in memory of the late Paul Fell, Katharine Blunt professor emeritus of biology.

Awards were presented by Katherine Bergeron, president of Connecticut College with a keynote address from assistant professor of Chemistry, Tanya L. Schneider.