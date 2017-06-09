Kahilu Theatre performing arts summer camps soon to begin

WAIMEA — Children can choose from three performing arts summer camps at Kahilu Theatre this year. The first, Let’s Dance, begins June 19 and continues through June 30. The second, Adventures in Polynesia, will be from July 3–15, and the third is Keiki Performing Arts Workshop (KPAW) July 17–28.

Open to students ages 7-16, Let’s Dance will be led by Angel Prince, director of Kahilu Performing Arts Classes, including technique and choreography classes in contemporary dance, ballet, hip hop and jazz. The camp also includes daily Pilates and yoga classes as foundational strength and flexibility training. There are additional courses in acting, anatomy, choreography and improvisation, stage makeup and salsa. The workshop will conclude with a student performance open to the community at 5 p.m. June 30.

Directed by Kalena Ohilo, Adventures in Polynesia is inspired by the motion picture “Moana” and focuses on acrobatics, tumbling, vaulting and aerial silks for children ages 5-12. The camp will be infused with Polynesian music, implements and dance. In addition to indulging creative energies in acrobatics, students will create their own “Moana skirt” and Maori poi balls. The participants will put on a public performance at 5 p.m. July 14.

KPAW will be led by former Kahilu Youth Troupe member Marena Dunnington, who is now pursuing her acting career at the collegiate level. The classes will focus on stage skills necessary for musical theater, with singing, acting and dancing as the three primary disciplines. Classes in playwriting and storytelling, makeup, improvisation, accents and dialects will also be offered. A student performance for the community will be at 5 p.m. July 28. The workshop is open to students ages 7 -12, or rising third through sixth grades.

All camps will run from 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a limit of 30 students per class and children need to bring their own packed lunch from home.

Info: Call 885-6868 or register online at www.kahilutheatre.org