Ka Makani Players present ‘Crimes of the Heart’

WAIMEA — Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s drama club will present Beth Henley’s “Crimes of the Heart,” winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize in drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Feb. 23-25 at the school’s Gates Performing Arts Center.

“It has heart, wit and surprisingly zany passion. It would certainly be a crime for anyone interested in theater to not see this play,” wrote a New York Post reviewer.

Due to the complex plot and sophisticated language, this production is most appropriate for audiences 13+ years old.

The cast features Kate Gargiulo as Lenny Magrath, Aislinn Carroll as Chick Boyle, Colby Camero as Doc Porter, Sarah Emmons as Meg Magrath, Riley McMackin as Babe Botrelle, and Thomas Yoo as Barnette Lloyd.

HPA theatre instructor Mary Ellen Agnew-Place is the director and Upper School faculty member Jared Terpak is technical director.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets, which only are available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Info: Call 881-4002