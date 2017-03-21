Just the facts, please!

WAIMEA — Hawaii Preparatory Academy captured first place in the “Best Factoid” category at PBS Hawaii’s 2017 HIKI NO Awards show on March 11 at the GVS Transmedia Accelerator at Honua Studios in Kailua-Kona.

The event, hosted by Leslie Wilcox, PBS Hawaii president and CEO, and Aaron Sala, PBS Hawaii board member from the PBS Hawaii Studio on Oahu, was the first-ever live-streamed awards show happening simultaneously at award sites on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Kailua-Kona and Hilo.

The HPA factoid, which focused on the school’s solar trees, was hosted by senior Dylan Ngango Dikobo and produced by Ari Bernstein’s Digital Documentary class for HIKI NO, a statewide digital learning initiative and student news program. The school received a gold medal and a $1,000 gift card from B&H Photo to purchase equipment for HPA’s media program.

Winning stories and highlights from this year’s awards celebrations will be featured in a two-part 2017 HIKI NO Awards Show at 7:30 p.m. on March 23 and 30 on PBS Hawaii.

PBS Hawaii recognizes exceptional storytelling skills of middle and high school students throughout the state who participate in HIKI NO. The nominees were chosen from HIKI NO shows that aired during the 2015-16 school year and the fall semester of the current school year.