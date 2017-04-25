Jewelry artist demo offered in Kapaau

Jewelry artist, Sid Nakamoto, will demonstrate how to make a simple and beautiful jewelry design at two classes, one at 2 and the other at 6 p.m., May 1 for North Kohala Public Library’s adult and teen craft program. Materials will be provided for participants to create their own jewelry piece.

Due to the popularity of Sid’s jewelry workshops, a limit has been placed on the number of participants. Call the library at 889-6655 to register for the afternoon or evening session of this program.