‘It’s On Us’ monthly meetings begin this Friday

Safe Waimea Project is working within the Big Island community to provide and expand support, information and services to those affected by sexual assault and their families.

The group’s first meeting will be held this Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Mauna Kea Room at North Hawaii Community Hospital.

Health practitioners, political representatives and community members are invited to attend. No RSVP is needed. Light refreshments will be served.

Info: safewaimea@gmail.com