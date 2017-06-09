Island Care Mission events to benefit Honokaa and Hawi

The Ohio Air National Guard 178 Medic Group, in partnership with Hamakua-Kohala Health and AlohaCare, will provide free sports physicals, blood pressure checks, health screenings, TB testing, children’s physical exams, dental screenings, minor procedures and tobacco cessation information at three separate events in North Hawaii later this month. Additional health vendors will also provide information.

The first will be from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. June 17 and 19 in the parking lot at Hamakua-Kohala Health in Honokaa. The third event will be from 2-4 p.m. June 19 at Hawi Banyan Tree at the crossroads of Highway 270 and Hawi Road.