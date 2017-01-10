International Beachcombing Conference returns in February

On Feb. 8-12, the 8th annual conference will be held for the second year in a row on Hawaii Island. The event includes a three-day conference and the Seaglass Festival on the final day.

Dr. Beachcomb will lead the educational conference, along with a variety of guest speakers who will share their knowledge and expertise in beachcombing.

The conference fee includes all receptions and meals, tutorials and films, three field trips and/or arts classes, free access to the Sea Glass Festival and beach treasure swap table.

Space is limited to 55 participants.

Info and register: www.thebeachcombingconference.com