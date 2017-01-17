Humpback whales focus for family night at North Kohala Library

Just in time for the beginning of the humpback whale season, the library invites nature-loving families with children ages 5 and up to attend a special humpback whale presentation and craft session at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Retired teachers and whale aficionados Nanette Boeh and Brian Higgins will collaborate to present a night of whale fun. Learn about humpback whales during Brian’s interactive presentation, and make a whale sculpture with Nanette to take home.

Info: Call Leilani Silver at 889-6655