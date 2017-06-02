HPA Walk-a-Thon funds raised donated to Anuenue Playground

WAIMEA — Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s Lower School Student Council, with assistance from advisor Rachel Baydo, planned and held a Walk-a-Thon in early April on the Village Campus. The event raised more than $6,000 to help fund the rebuilding of Anuenue Playground in Waimea.

Lower School Student Council members presented a check to representatives from Friends of Anuenue Playground on May 18.

“The Walk-a-Thon fundraiser for the rebuilding of Anuenue Playground provided an opportunity for our Lower School Student Council, and all of our students, to know that they have the ability to make a positive impact on our greater community,” said Baydo. “We are very grateful for everyone’s support of this event.”