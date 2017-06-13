HPA Village Campus awarded digital citizenship

WAIMEA — Common Sense, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of digital media and technology, has recognized Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s Village Campus of grades K-8 as a Common Sense Certified School: Digital Citizenship.

The campus has demonstrated its commitment to taking a whole-community approach to preparing students to use the power of digital media to explore, create, connect and learn, while limiting the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy and cyberbullying.

“We applaud the faculty and staff of HPA’s Village Campus for embracing digital citizenship as an important part of their students’ education,” said Jessica Lindl, head of Common Sense Education. “They deserve high praise for giving their students the foundational skills they need to compete and succeed in the 21st-century workplace and participate ethically in society at large.”

The HPA Village Campus uses Common Sense Education’s innovative and research-based digital citizenship resources created in collaboration with Howard Gardner of the GoodPlay Project at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The resources teach students, educators and parents tangible skills related to Internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, managing online relationships and respecting creative copyright. The free resources are currently used in more than 90,000 classrooms nationwide.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certified School,” said Patty Walker, Interim Middle School principal.

“By preparing our students to use technology safely and responsibly, we are providing them unlimited opportunities to maximize and personalize their learning,” said Cathy Grant, Lower School principal.