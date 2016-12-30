HPA to host vog presentation

WAIMEA — Tamar Elias, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist, will present “Volcanic Air Pollution: The What, Where, and How of Vog in Hawaii” at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s Gates Performing Arts Center on the Upper Campus. The event is free and open to the public.

She will address volcanic air pollution (vog) in Hawaii, from its origin as volcanic gas emitted from Kilauea Volcano to the impacts of vog on the natural environment and humans. Elias will also review recent vog research and how communities throughout the world cope with volcanic air pollution, as well as information on resources for living with vog in Hawaii. She will conclude the talk with a Q&A with audience members about volcanic gases and vog.

Elias has been studying volcanic gases emitted from Kilauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes for more than two decades. In addition to her work in Hawaii, she has responded to volcanic unrest around the globe through her work with the USGS Volcano Disaster Assistance Program. She also teaches observatory staff from other countries about gas monitoring techniques through the University of Hawaii’s Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes international training program.

Info: Call 967-8844, email askHVO@usgs.gov or go to http://hvo.wr.usgs.gov