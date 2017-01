Hawaii Preparatory Academy will host a kindergarten Preview Day from 8:15-10:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Parents will observe the kindergarten class, learn about the school’s philosophy on academic and social development during the kindergarten year, and meet with faculty and administrators.

To register: Visit www.hpa.edu/openhouse

Info: Contact the HPA Admission Office at 881-4321 or email admissions@hpa.edu