HPA student achievers honored

WAIMEA — Hawaii Preparatory Academy honored dozens of Upper School students May 15 for their special achievements in academic studies, the arts, athletics and community service.

The Alumni Association Award went to juniors Jonah Hurney and Alexandra Thomas and sophomores Christopher Chock and Holly Hoffbauer.

The John L. Pricher Award was given to Malcolm Davis and Julia Perry. The Holi Bergin Memorial Scholarship Award went to Michael Hanano and Kia’i Lindsey.

The Cy Keala Spencer “Spirit of Aloha” Award was received by Keanu Young. The Ulrike Katharina “Bieni” Kohler-Johnson Scholarship Award went to Alyssa Klett, Ella Martin and Kristina Novotna.

The U.S. Army Reserve Scholar Athlete Award was given to Braden Kojima and Rowan Kotner. Ka Makani Career Athlete Awards were received by Noah Wise and Janelle Laros.

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) Champion Awards went to Joar Berglund for Boys Diving, Girls Soccer Team (Division II) and Boys Soccer Team (Division II).

Additional awards were given to students in English, fine arts, mathematics, language, science and social studies categories.

New cum laude members are Malcolm Davis, George Donev, Sora Frysinger, Oliver Grayson, Daniel Groves, Braden Kojima, Rowan Kotner, Anna Morita, Nathaniel (Bip) Padrnos, Ghar Pautz, James (Austin) Schneider, Yerden Suraganov, Alexandra Thomas, Ziyan Wang, Mimi Werdegar, Thomas Yoo and Sanghyup Yoon.