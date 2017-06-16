HPA releases second semester dean’s list

Nearly 200 students from sixth through 12th grades made the school’s dean’s list for the semester that runs from January through May. The junior class topped the list with 41 students total to attain the distinction.

Twenty-two sixth graders, 19 seventh graders, 19 eighth graders, 28 ninth graders, 33 10th graders and 31 seniors also made the list. To receive dean’s list recognition, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.67 or higher, no semester grade below B, and a conduct grade of A- or better.