HPA offers after-school co-ed wrestling program open to all middle school students

WAIMEA — Beginning March 27 and continuing through May 24, Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s new multipurpose building behind Isaacs Art Center at Village Campus will be the location for the new wrestling program led by Coach Hamilton Ford.

Middle school students from Waimea, Honokaa, Kohala, Waikoloa, Kawaihae and Puako are invited to participate. Students will learn and practice specific wrestling techniques and improve balance, leverage, lateral movement, hand-eye coordination and how to move more quickly on their feet. They will then compete against students from other parts of the island, and also at an optional State Middle School Tournament on Maui at the end of April.

The sport is for boys and girls of all shapes and sizes. Ultimately, they will learn how to control their opponent’s body and movements, while being responsible for their safety. This is a technique sport, not a conditioning sport, without an emphasis on running or weight. Foot and headgear will be provided.

The program will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays March 27-April 29, with two days as an option for students. Beginning May 1-24, the days will change to Mondays and Wednesdays, with a minimum of one day a week required. There is a charge depending on the number of days participating, plus $15 for USA Wrestling membership.

Info: Mrs. Liz Noetzel at 989-9100 or Coach Ford at 727-518-4651