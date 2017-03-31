HPA hosts Waimea College Fair open to all students

WAIMEA — Hawaii Preparatory Academy will host the annual Waimea College Fair, sponsored by the Hawaii Association for College Admission Counseling, on April 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the school’s Castle Gym.

The event is free and designed for all Waimea area students interested in pursuing higher education opportunities.

This year’s program will feature 80 colleges, including all colleges and universities within the state of Hawaii. Other colleges represented include California Institute of Technology, Dartmouth College, Santa Clara University, Gonzaga University, University of British Columbia, University of California, Irvine, Colorado State University, Northeastern University, University of Oregon and West Point.

A general advising and financial aid center will be available to students and their families to answer specific questions regarding the college admission process and financial aid.

Info: Visit the Hawaii Association for College Admission Counseling website at www.hawaiiacac.org, or email HawaiiACAC@gmail.com