HPA hosts 24th Annual Ukulele Festival tomorrow

WAIMEA — “Peace-Love-Ukulele: Make a Better Place for You and for Me” is the theme of Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s 24th Annual Ukulele Festival. The show, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. this Saturday night at the school’s Gates Performing Arts Center on the Upper Campus.

More than 150 students from HPA, Kealakehe Intermediate School, Parker Middle School and Waikoloa School will perform under the direction of Dagan Bernstein and Georgia Poláková from HPA; Gloria Juan from Kealakehe; Sara Lilley with Parker School; and Lani ‘Opunui from Waikoloa.

Highlights will include all students performing “Imagine,” “Wavin’ Flag,” “Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World” with a hula, and a Michael Jackson medley.

Info: Call 885-2500 or 885-2501, or visit www.hpa.edu