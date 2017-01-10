HPA Community Book Club meeting Jan. 19

Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s book club will meet at 7 p.m. in the Ko Kakou Student Union, Upper Campus.

The current book selection is “The Vegetarian” by Han Kang, winner of the 2016 Man Booker International Prize and named one of the best books of the year by The New York Times Book Review, Publisherʻs Weekly, Time and The Wall Street Journal.

Lois Inman, Dyer Memorial librarian, and Jaime Johnson, Upper School English teacher, lead the group. The meetings are free and open to the public.

Info: Contact Jaime Johnson at jjohnson@hpa.edu