HPA community book club date set

The Hawaii Preparatory Academy Community Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 20 in the Ko Kakou Student Union on the Upper Campus. Community Book Club meetings are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served and participants are invited to bring a snack to share.

Lois Inman, Dyer Memorial librarian, and Jaime Johnson, Upper School English teacher, will lead the group. The current book selection is “The Forgetting Time” by Sharon Guskin.

Info: Contact Jaime Johnson at jjohnson@hpa.edu