HPA becomes second Blue Zones Project Approved school in North Hawaii

WAIMEA — More than 600 students in grades K-12, parents and employees gathered in Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s Castle Gym on Jan. 23 to celebrate the school’s Blue Zones Project Approved Status. The school achieved this milestone by completing the Blue Zones Project School Pledge.

Carol Ignacio, Blue Zones Project Government and Community Affairs Manager — Hawaii Island, and Blue Zones Project team members were on hand at the special all-school assembly to present banners and certificates to administrators and K-12 student council members.

“You have completed the School Pledge to become a full-fledged Blue Zones Approved school and we’re here to celebrate and acknowledge that,” Ignacio said.

Through the Blue Zones Project initiative, HPA has committed to optimizing its campus environment so students are supported to eat better, be physically and socially more active, and act with mindfulness. The school’s Ulumau and Ulu Malama farm to table initiatives teach students that growing healthy food fosters healthy lifestyles, which in turn manifests healthy communities.

Sodexo Food Services purchases local first whenever possible so fresh fruits, vegetables and meats are served in the dining halls. The school also encourages students to participate fully in physical education, athletics, events and activities such as the Keiki Triathlon, Bieni 5k Fun Run and Dog Walk, outdoor education hikes and biking to school, to reduce sedentary time.

“The Blue Zones Project is a wonderful opportunity for our school community to consciously focus on choices to improve quality of life. At HPA, educating ourselves for a healthy lifestyle is as essential as achieving academic success,” said Head of School Robert McKendry.

Info: For more details on HPA’s School Pledge Actions and Blue Zones, visit www.hpa.edu/connecting/parents/blue-zones