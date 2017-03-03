Honokaa student places in Hawaii HOSA state competition

HONOKAA — Zhanelyn Cacho, a junior at Honokaa High School, came in first place in the state Hawaii HOSA competition on Oahu Feb. 23 and 24. She participated on the Kau team because Honokaa does not have their own chapter currently.

Students were required to write a five-page essay in APA format with citations. Cacho chose to write about smartphone addiction. In her the first round, she argued in her essay that it is a real problem, supported by a clear thesis, body, facts and conclusion. The second round was a 4-minute speech during which she competed against six other students.

Cacho also placed third in the Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking in States, which qualifies her to compete at the HOSA nationals in Florida this summer.

HOSA: Future Health Professionals is a nationwide, student-led organization endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education Division of the Association for Career and Technical Education. Hawaii HOSA is established at 23 of Hawaii’s high schools and eight postsecondary institutions with a current membership total exceeding 1,200 members. It provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation and recognition designed to meet the needs of secondary and postsecondary students interested in health and medical professions.