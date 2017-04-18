Honokaa nurse honored at State Capitol

By North Hawaii News Staff
  • Family Nurse Practitioner Catherine Marquette from Hamakua-Kohala Health stands with Rep. Mark Nakashima while being honored as a Hawaii Healthcare Hero at the Hawaii State Capitol earlier this month, HAMAKUA-KOHALA HEALTH/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY
    Family Nurse Practitioner Catherine Marquette from Hamakua-Kohala Health stands with Rep. Mark Nakashima while being honored as a Hawaii Healthcare Hero at the Hawaii State Capitol earlier this month, HAMAKUA-KOHALA HEALTH/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY

HONOLULU — Catherine Marquette was honored in ceremonies in both the House and Senate at the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu on April 4.

A family nurse practitioner from Hamakua-Kohala Health, she is one of five Hawaii Healthcare Heroes in the state chosen by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be alive today,” said nominator Rae Therrien of Laupahoehoe, who credits Marquette for finding a rare type of cancer thanks to genetic testing and diligence.

Copyright 2017 Oahu Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • Privacy Policy